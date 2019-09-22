Fire crews tackle new dump blaze

Cayman Islands Fire Service at Grand Cayman landfill (file photo)

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews were called to the George Town landfill Sunday morning after another hot spot in the mountain of trash ignited. Officials said that smoke was spotted emerging from an area in the centre at the top of dump around 7:30am by the attendant at the landfill gate, who alerted the CIFS. The fire is in a different location to last week’s smouldering areas and crews are using various means to put out the latest blaze.

Dump fires are by no means an uncommon problem for the beleaguered Department of Environmental Health, which for the last few years has struggled to manage the mounting garbage issue on Grand Cayman.

Government selected a Dart-led consortium as the proffered bidder in October 2017 to build a waste-to energy plant and come up with a long-term solution to the islands’ garbage problem. But almost two years on, no contract has been signed and no plan unveiled.

Meanwhile, the existing team at DEH is now dealing with a resurgence of dump fires.

On this occasion, fire crews and staff at the dump said they were using mechanical excavators, pumps and hoses to damp down the area so that they can then remove the hot materials from the top to be spread for wetting and cooling. Fire officers are also using water monitors, which are controllable, high capacity water jets, as well as thermal imaging cameras to detect hot spots.

“Although small amounts of smoke may be visible during this process, there is no immediate risk to public safety at this time,” said DEH Assistant Director Michael Haworth. “Both DEH and the Fire Service will remain on site as long as necessary to resolve the incident and minimise chances of reignition.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker, who begin his one-year posting this month, said the fire service is reallocating resources to ensure that its ability to respond to any other call will not be affected while fire crews work at the dump.

The fire may affect operations at the landfill gate as, pending further excavation and damping down of the site, containers may be delayed in clearance and backed up. The Ministry of Environmental Health apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

