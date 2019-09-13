Fire crew returns to dump as hot spot smoulders

(CNS): Firefighters were dispatched to the George Town landfill again on Thursday night after smoke began emerging from near the location of last week’s fire earlier in the day. The crews worked through the night to ensure the hot spot did not reignite, after an assessment confirmed smoke was visible near to the previous fire but there were no flames, officials said in a release.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service said the crews are working with the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to excavate and douse the deep-seated pocket where the smoke is coming from.

“My officers are working diligently to extinguish the source of the smoke,” said Deputy Chief Roy Charlton. “I can assure the public that we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of any smoke in the neighbouring area.”

Related

Category: Local News