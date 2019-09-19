CPR expects New Year referendum

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose (2nd from left) formally accepts the petition from Johann Moxam, Mario Rankin and Shirley Roulstone

(CNS): Campaigners for a people-initiated referendum on the question of the proposed cruise dock have formally handed over the fully verified petition document to Cabinet. While no dates have been confirmed for the national ballot, all indications are that it is likely to take place in January next year. On Wednesday three representatives of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign handed all 5,305 confirmed original signatures to Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, setting the ball in motion for the historic vote.

Following the formal handover, activists Shirley Roulstone, Johann Moxam, Mario Rankin and Shirley Roulstone told CNS that they are now looking forward to seeing the referendum bill that will set the date of the vote, the referendum question and outline issues, such as campaign spending limits, the rules around observers and agents, and formally making voting day a public holiday.

Although Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he wants the vote to happen sooner rather than later, the campaigners believe it will be set for early 2020. CNS has also learned from sources close to the governor’s office that the vote could not feasibly take place before December, and January was the most likely month.

“We anticipate a referendum date in January 2020, based on constitutional requirements, precedents set by previous referendums and processes outlined by the elections supervisor in May 2019,” said the CPR campaigners. “If the referendum bill were to be issued on 23 September 2019, the earliest date the referendum could be held is 23 December 2019,” they added, implying the vote will not happen before January.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell hands the petition to Mario Rankin and Shirley Roulstone

The Elections Office also indicted in a release in May, before the petition was handed in, that after a writ is issued to set the referendum, the office would need around ten weeks to prepare staff and materials, and carry out the ballot process, including postal ballots.

Meanwhile, after handing back the original verified petition to the campaigners to allow them to formally take the document to Cabinet, ensuring they follow the constitutional provisions, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell confirmed that his verification report should be with Cabinet by tomorrow, keeping the process on track.

“Although the Elections Office has already started their preparations, as with previous referendums, we believe that the ten weeks previously advised is necessary, at a minimum, to ensure a fair and just process to ensure that all voters have time to educate themselves, understand the referendum question, and ensure overseas students and voters have sufficient time to organise their voting ballot,” the campaigners stated.

Moxam pointed out that without a referendum law and a clearly defined process, there are significant uncertainties surrounding the next steps. However, the campaigners are confident they have done what they need to do to secure the people’s vote.

“In the absence of a referendum law and a framework that would have guided the process, we are still satisfied that we have provided Cabinet with everything required to force the process forward. From the setting of the the question and the date to the Elections Office preparations, government must now prepare the people of the Cayman Islands for this historic vote,” he said.

But as the campaign gets underway on the actual subject, which is whether or not the Cayman people support the government’s proposed cruise berthing project, Roulstone pointed out that the people need information.

“The premier has still not responded to any of our requests for information relating to the specifics, but this will not deter us,” she said. “We will continue to remain on top of this issue and we will make sure the people get their say. Their voice will be heard,” she added.

Rankin noted that the formal handover was a historic moment and the people of Cayman were 100% responsible for making it happen. “Future generations will thank us all for this moment, when we were able to trigger the country’s first ever people-initiated referendum on an issue that we are all agreed is a matter of significant national importance,” he said.

For more details and how to register to vote visit the Elections Office website or call 345-949-8047.

