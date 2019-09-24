Emergency meeting seeks solutions to traffic trouble
(CNS): Just a few weeks after Cayman’s students returned to school, traffic on the roads has reached some of the worst congestion levels ever experienced here, especially for drivers coming from and going to the Eastern Districts. Planning and Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew held an emergency inter-agency meeting last week to find solutions, such as staggering work times and introducing school buses for private schools.
“With the growth of communities in the Eastern Districts, increases in the number of cars on our roads and adjustment of school start times have come challenges, such as increasing traffic volumes and congestion, increasing travel times, and growing road safety issues,” Hew said as he explained why the meeting was needed.
“These [issues] are affecting the quality of life of our people and I have therefore asked the relevant stakeholders to find short and medium term solutions as we continue on track with some of our long term plans,” the minister added.
Attendees included representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education Services, the National Roads Authority, the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.
Hew said at the meeting that while various solutions are being considered, a holistic approach has to be taken to include carpooling, incentivisation of alternative transport, limits on importation of older vehicles, a comprehensive public transportation system and complete streets that will accommodate vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.
The education ministry is now planning discussions with the Private Schools Association to explore a school bus system for the more than 4,000 students at those schools, who are largely driven to and from school in cars.
Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon said that her agency aims to get public sector bosses to promote staggered start times for staff working at the Government Administration Building under the Work Hour’s policy. “We will remind managers of the 2012 policy and have them encourage wider take up of the existing offerings, including by those departments not operating from the Government Administration Building, where feasible,” she said.
The National Roads Authority (NRA) is working on more direct plans to tackle traffic congestion, such as the reversing of the travel lane capacity along Marina Drive and provisions for Prospect Drive to have two lanes westbound, which will be implemented in mid-October.
Two other projects expected to start this month are the widening of Rex Crighton Boulevard and Shamrock Road. The Rex Crighton project will involve the expansion of the existing east and west bound travel lanes between the Poindexter Road Roundabout and the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout, where the section of the roadway will have four lanes.
Shamrock Road will be widened into six lanes, with the initial focus on developing a westbound third lane between the Red Bay Roundabout and Grand Harbour Roundabout.
Ongoing work to ease traffic congestion already underway includes the Mango Tree Connector, Olympic Way and Island Heritage Roundabout.
Some of the long terms projects which are expected to start before the end of the year include the planned extension of the Airport Connector Road from the roundabout to the George Town landfill on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive in the North Sound area, extension of Godfrey Nixon Way and the East-West Arterial from Hirst Road to Lookout Road in Bodden Town.
Officials said that the NRA is currently in discussions with the National Conservation Council about the East-West Arterial route.
Category: Local News
flyover at hurleys roundabout
First of all there is no proactive police force, always late, always retroactive!
then you have to do the following
1. Create a reliable Bus service ( reliable and Busses not Mini vans with actual bus stops )
2. get heavy equipment Trucks etc of the road from 7-9 am and 5-7 pm
3. stagger office hours and school hours
4 .by now the bus system should be working ,now you can implement laws limiting Cars !
5 .like other small countries i.e. Singapore people have to pay when they want to drive in congested areas inclusive taxis ,delivery vehicles and also politicians and CEOs no freebies and strict Enforcement .
And get your police force out there to do their job , stop every bus from stopping and blocking traffic every 2 meters . ( ugh what am I saying such a big voter block can’t tell them to obey the law)……….
politicians with no guts ……..
Until the traffic jams on Walkers Road are resolved, building the Hirst Road extension, for example, will not help.
two approaches staggered times and move some of government larger organizations out of town
anytime i hear the term stakholders i put my head in my hands…..its just govt entities sitting in talk shops trying to make themselves sound important
More people could work from home, but this seems to be a major obstacle.
the only solution is decentralise from george town…..starting with govt departments.
it will ease congestion in gt and improve the economies and property values of the eastern districts.
win-win.
from the folks who banned ride-sharing apps in cayman ….go back to sleep joey
from the guy who says more roads are not the answer but his only answer is more roads….go back to sleep joey.
from the guys who increased the taxi rip-off fares….go back to sleep joey.
from the guys who do take forever to do nothing but talk….get lost ppm.
You know what else is weird? There is no way to get to Selkirk rd in red bay from, say the caybrew building or even the esso. Why is that? Fix that too.
Minister Hew we can’t wait for weeks down the road. We need some instant fixes now. Why not give the large companies with most the staff like government, banks, supermarkets, etc, an incentive like a reduced fee by allowing them (mandatory) for flexi time or stagger the work hours. Stop talking and let’s start implementing some quick fixes.
Putting thousands of new cars onto Grand Cayman roads simply is not sustainable. Think about it. There are limits to how many roads one can build on a dinky island.
lol
Staggered working times will have no affect on 95% of our civil servants who have always turned up at 9.30am and left at 4.
Your round-a-bouts is causing major traffic congestion. Left North Side 5:45am didn’t get to town till 8:20pm….that is just beyond comprehension. The traffic has always been a problem Island Wide, it is just getting worse!
roundabout in improve traffic flow. fact.
a big problem with roundabouts is that a lot of drivers simply dont care. i was driving around the AL Thompsons roundabout on saturday and a driver came flying round on the outside and almost took my family out trying to exit towards camana bay