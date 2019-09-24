Emergency meeting seeks solutions to traffic trouble

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew with representatives of several government departments at a meeting to address traffic congestion affecting the Eastern Districts.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, Head of Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (left), and Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew

(CNS): Just a few weeks after Cayman’s students returned to school, traffic on the roads has reached some of the worst congestion levels ever experienced here, especially for drivers coming from and going to the Eastern Districts. Planning and Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew held an emergency inter-agency meeting last week to find solutions, such as staggering work times and introducing school buses for private schools.

“With the growth of communities in the Eastern Districts, increases in the number of cars on our roads and adjustment of school start times have come challenges, such as increasing traffic volumes and congestion, increasing travel times, and growing road safety issues,” Hew said as he explained why the meeting was needed.

“These [issues] are affecting the quality of life of our people and I have therefore asked the relevant stakeholders to find short and medium term solutions as we continue on track with some of our long term plans,” the minister added.

Attendees included representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education Services, the National Roads Authority, the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Hew said at the meeting that while various solutions are being considered, a holistic approach has to be taken to include carpooling, incentivisation of alternative transport, limits on importation of older vehicles, a comprehensive public transportation system and complete streets that will accommodate vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The education ministry is now planning discussions with the Private Schools Association to explore a school bus system for the more than 4,000 students at those schools, who are largely driven to and from school in cars.

Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon said that her agency aims to get public sector bosses to promote staggered start times for staff working at the Government Administration Building under the Work Hour’s policy. “We will remind managers of the 2012 policy and have them encourage wider take up of the existing offerings, including by those departments not operating from the Government Administration Building, where feasible,” she said.

The National Roads Authority (NRA) is working on more direct plans to tackle traffic congestion, such as the reversing of the travel lane capacity along Marina Drive and provisions for Prospect Drive to have two lanes westbound, which will be implemented in mid-October.

Two other projects expected to start this month are the widening of Rex Crighton Boulevard and Shamrock Road. The Rex Crighton project will involve the expansion of the existing east and west bound travel lanes between the Poindexter Road Roundabout and the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout, where the section of the roadway will have four lanes.

Shamrock Road will be widened into six lanes, with the initial focus on developing a westbound third lane between the Red Bay Roundabout and Grand Harbour Roundabout.

Ongoing work to ease traffic congestion already underway includes the Mango Tree Connector, Olympic Way and Island Heritage Roundabout.

Some of the long terms projects which are expected to start before the end of the year include the planned extension of the Airport Connector Road from the roundabout to the George Town landfill on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive in the North Sound area, extension of Godfrey Nixon Way and the East-West Arterial from Hirst Road to Lookout Road in Bodden Town.

Officials said that the NRA is currently in discussions with the National Conservation Council about the East-West Arterial route.

Related

Category: Local News