Ed officials say safety is priority

(CNS): The Department of Education Services maintains that official protocols were all followed on Monday after a school bus transporting students from Clifton Hunter crashed in East End. The department said safety remains the priority and although everything was done correctly in the wake of the collision with a private car, it will review the safety processes.

“The safety of our students is our first concern,” said DES Acting Director Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “We will always take the necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our students.”

As soon as he was aware of the crash yesterday afternoon, Clifton Hunter Principal Dr Richard Wildman went to the scene at Sea View Road, where the emergency services also arrived soon afterwards. Eight students were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town after they complained of neck and back pain.

Wildman checked on all the students at the scene, and immediately notified the parents and guardians as part of the protocol. Notice was sent to the PTA’s WhatsApp group and also via the school’s Facebook page. Some of the parents arrived on the scene to check on their children, the DES said.

The school bus operator provided an additional bus, and students who had indicated they were not feeling any pain or discomfort were allowed to board that bus home.

“We at the DES are satisfied with our team’s handling of the situation yesterday, but we will continue to assess and update our emergency response procedures as necessary to ensure the continued safety of our students,” Banks-DaCosta added.

Category: Local News