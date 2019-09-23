Dump closed as fire continues to burn

Cayman Islands Fire Service uses ground monitors at the Grand Cayman dump

(CNS) Firefighters and staff at the George Town landfill have found that the latest dump fire, which started Sunday morning, is deep seated and proving difficult to tackle. Officials said the facility has been closed until further notice to allow the Cayman Islands Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health to control this hot-spot. Fire crews were at the landfill overnight and they are still working with the DEH to properly extinguish the fire and prevent re-ignition.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time, with little or no visible smoke, as response operations continue throughout today,” the DEH stated. However, the site will remain closed until all the assessments are concluded.

Anyone needing to drop off waste should go to the container drop off at the front gate, which remains in operation, but they should expect delays until additional equipment and personnel can be deployed to service the gate. Members of the public are advised to avoid attending the landfill until further advice is given.

Category: Local News