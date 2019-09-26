Drivers, you’re too close!

Wendy Ledger writes: Taking part in Car Free Day on Friday was by no means my first experience reporting the news under pedal power, but it was the first time I’d ridden my bike in and around George Town during office hours since last year. And in that short space of time, there is no doubt things are much more hair raising for bike riders than they once were.

In addition to climate change making the whole thing a lot hotter, as the soft breezes were few and far between on Friday, the main issue was how close vehicles get to cyclists. It is no surprise that more than 50 cyclists were knocked off their bikes over the last year.

When I started my journey on Friday, the most treacherous road I hit was without a doubt Crew Road. It’s already a busy narrow thoroughfare, but while cyclists only take up a slither of the road, vehicles gave little consideration to the fact that they still need that slither. Vehicle after vehicle came within a hair’s breadth of my handle bars, which I can say was extremely unnerving.

By contrast, however, many drivers were very considerate when it came to giving way and even on occasions when it wasn’t my right of way, people urged me to go regardless and waited patiently as I passed by.

Once in the heart of town, as I headed towards the courthouse, I took to the sidewalks and a pavements when no pedestrians were around and it was safe to do so. This was largely because the roads are narrow and cars just didn’t give a wide enough berth. But by taking to the pavement, I learned a little about connectivity and the definite lack thereof.

It gave me a new appreciation for the concerns raised by George Town Manager Colin Lumsden and his colleague Charles Brown, who highlighted that problem in their presentations about the proposed revamp of the capital. Joining side walks, paths and rights of way and ensuring that they are wheelchair, stroller and bike friendly is important if Cayman is ever to achieve the goal of complete streets that we can all use safely.

There were some interesting highlights to my day. Riding around town during the work day under the more sedentary pace of a bicycle offers a new perspective of George Town and life in the capital, not to mention interesting encounters with people and animals, including a bull, which, fortunately for everyone concerned, turned out to be a cow.

I also encountered several civil servants on their bicycles, and I was pleased to see when I rode through the Government Administration Building car park, at the suggestion of one of our CNS commentators, that it was very nearly empty. Public sector workers appeared to enter into the spirit of the day, which the government is hoping will spread to the private sector next year.

Given the challenges we are facing regarding climate change, traffic congestion, the cost of fuel and the creeping levels of pollution, more of us need to get out of our cars on a much more regular basis — one day a year won’t make much of an impact. That means making the roads much more user-friendly for pedestrians and cyclists, but most importantly to develop a well organised, reliable and subsidised public transport system.

For years this has been a major issue and I have been reporting in Cayman for long enough to remember how one minister laughed heartily during a press conference (back when government used to have them… Oh what fun they were!) at the idea that Caymanians would ever use public transport.

While it has taken government a long time to realise that public transport is the key element to solving the congestion and road safety issues, it’s still taking a long time to get anywhere near a comprehensive integrated transport plan. The government’s focus continues to be on building roads, even though the minister responsible keeps pointing out that we cannot keep building them and that they will not in the end solve the congestion problem.

During his last strategic policy statement in April, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that a “radical new approach to public transport” was necessary because increasing road capacity would just mean more traffic. Government “must deliver new solutions”, he said, as he announced plans this year to commission a specialist mass transportation study. But there is no indication that work has started on that project.

Meanwhile, last week Minister Joey Hew held an emergency meeting about traffic issues because things have become so bad for commuters from the Eastern Districts. Again, he highlighted the need to improve the public transport service.

But, sadly, the “radical new approach” or “new solutions” remain elusive, and it may just be that the sheer frustration of sitting in traffic for increasing hours every morning and evening may itself be the thing that drives people out of their cars and onto the bus or bike.

In the meantime, drivers, please give cyclists room. After all, they’re humans too.

