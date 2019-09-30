DEH still struggling with garbage collection

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health offered apologies to the public once again this weekend after garbage collection services fell behind schedule. Officials blamed “a temporary shortage of equipment this past week” for the delay in pick-up and said management was working to ensure that collection of the affected areas, largely in Bodden Town, would be addressed today and tomorrow.

Officials did not spell out what the problems were regarding the equipment but delays in garbage collection are a continuing problem for the ministry, which has blamed equipment, staff, managers and other factors on a rotating basis.

Meanwhile, it is now two years since government selected a consortium of bidders, led by the Dart general contractor DECCO, as the preferred bidder on the long awaiting proposed national wast management project. However, no contract has been signed and the ministry has ignored requests from CNS to update the public on the current status of the talks and explain what the hold-up is.

The DEH urged residents who have any specific issues with their garbage to call 949-6696 or email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

