Dart cancels KAABOO 2020

(CNS): The reasons for cancelling the planned return of the KAABOO Cayman music festival in 2020 remain opaque as organisers are still describing the 2019 festival held in February as a roaring success. Jason Felts, KAABOO marketing officer, is insisting that the reason not to bring it back to Grand Cayman “was neither logistics or profitability”. He told CNS, “The event was produced flawlessly… and produced fantastic results with a year one sell out. It was merely a business decision made by the partner.”

It is not clear why the partner, believed to be Dart, has decided not to continue lending its support to KAABOO Cayman.

Announcing the cancellation, Felts stated, “After careful deliberation, the partners behind KAABOO Cayman regret to announce that the event will not be returning to the Cayman Islands in 2020, as originally planned.”

Promising the refund of all blind-sale passes and corporate partnerships, he said, “The success of KAABOO Cayman in 2019 as a multi-day, premium music, art and comedy festival has established Cayman’s ability to deliver large-scale events at international standards.”

KAABOO will refocus in its US-based events, he said, adding, “KAABOO Cayman would like to sincerely thank all those who attended, supported and participated in the 2019 event and hopes a precedent has been set for future festivals in the Cayman Islands.”

