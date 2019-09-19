Cyclists and pedestrians suffer over bad driving

(CNS): Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statistics show that 88 cyclists and pedestrians were hit by cars last year on local roads. Three people were killed and another 57 sustained injuries, many of them serious. Although police usually issue releases when a person is killed or badly hurt on the roads, many of these collisions go unnoticed by the public and get lost in the growing toll of road accident victims.

Cyclists and pedestrians are being mowed down, often in hit-and-runs, largely in and around George Town and West Bay. But two of the most serious incidences over the last 15 months took place on Cayman Brac. Marvin Ryan was killed when he was hit by a car on Watering Place Road near to La Esperanza bar, and a cyclist was critically injured on Gerard Smith Avenue when she was hit by a car.

The two cyclist who were killed over the last twelve months were Ignacio “Nacho” Kirzner (21), who was killed when he was hit by a drunk driver on North Church Street, and Geoff Cornwall (56), who died when he rode into a car parked in the cycle lane on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

With the road death count mounting again this year, the police noted the multiple serious traffic collisions over the past few weeks and issued another warning to drivers about the consequences of engaging in dangerous driving practices.

This past weekend, from Friday to Sunday, 13-15 September, police officers arrested seven drivers for drinking and driving, including the man involved in a serious collision on Saturday night. Another four of those arrests followed crashes where one of the drivers involved was over the limit, including one where a driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.236%, which is twice over the legal limit.

Between Saturday and Tuesday this week another 13 drivers were prosecuted for speeding, which is also a major cause of local crashes.

Police reminded drivers that speeding fines can be significant as they are calculated on how much the offender exceeds the limit on the road where they were caught, with a charge of $20 for every single mile per hour above the speed limit. So a driver travelling at 50mph in a 40 mile per hour zone will be charged $200.

Fines are doubled in school zones. People caught doing 25mph in a 15mph school zone, face a fine of $400.

“People are often shocked when they find themselves faced with a fine of several hundred dollars,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads up the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “However, these fines are easily avoidable if you simply follow the law. Pay attention to your speed and pay attention to the road signs so you know how fast you should be going, especially within a school zone.”

Drivers caught over the alcohol limit can lose their licence for at least one year. Jones once again urged drivers to make a plan for getting home if they intend to drink. “Simply following these steps can save you significant unwanted expense, the inconvenience of losing your licence, and maybe even help save a life.”

