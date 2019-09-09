Cullers race to combat iguana hatchlings

Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Unit

(CNS): With 885,383 green iguanas in the proverbial bag, the army of local cullers are now racing to keep pace with the invasive reptile’s breeding season. After a drop in the numbers culled during July and August, the Department of Environment is keen to ensure the cull remains on track now that the animals are reproducing. DoE researchers have also finished the fieldwork for the annual count and are currently evaluating results.

Officials said they expect to report the updated population estimates in October.

“We believe the new data will show a decline in those numbers,” said DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton. “However, let no one believe that by the time we report these figures we will have culled all of the green iguanas remaining in Cayman. We must remember this year’s hatchlings are now emerging and the cullers are now in a race to keep pace with them.”

For the last five years the DoE surveys and data evaluation have had the help of Dr Frank Rivera-Milan from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Between 2014 and 2018 the population increased five-fold, from 254,000 to 1.3 million at the last count.

The DoE has held three registration efforts for cullers since the cull began, with over 500 people and companies signing up. The cull is expected to continue through to the end of 2019, but Burton said funding to continue the cull over the next two years has yet to be confirmed.

“At this stage, the DoE and our cull management company, Cornwall Consulting Ltd, feel like we’ve done everything we can to register interested Caymanians to participate in the cull,” Burton said. “However, if anyone is still interested in signing up, they can head down to the landfill site between 8am and 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, as registration for the project has been left open-ended.”

All cull participants must be Caymanian and at least 18 years old. Participants who wish to use an air rifle to cull green iguanas must first obtain a licence for such device from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Cullers must adhere to all laws and regulations existing in the Cayman Islands. The cull registration does not give anyone permission to enter private property without the property owner’s consent, and iguanas must be culled humanely.

For updates on the Green Iguana Cull Project, visit the DoE website or contact DoE public education and outreach officer Brent Fuller on 244-5984/922-5514 or email brent.fuller@gov.ky.

