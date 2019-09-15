Man critically injured in 3-vehicle crash

(CNS): A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving following a collision last night on Shamrock Road, Bodden Town, which left another man with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. The RCIPS said that around 8:30pm on Saturday, 14 September, the 911 emergency call centre dispatched police and other emergency services to the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Brightview Drive.

Police said that one man was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in George Town, where he is currently being treated. He is believed to be in critical condition.

The man arrested on suspicion of DUI was later bailed as the investigation continues.

Shamrock Road was closed overnight to preserve the scene for accident reconstruction to take place, police said. The roadway has now been cleared and opened to the public.

