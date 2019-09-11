CPR petition fully verified

Cruise port facility, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Elections Office confirmed Wednesday evening that the petition calling for a referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project has been completely verified. Officials said they had received signature verification forms from 5,305 registered voters, exceeding the 5,292 names needed to satisfy section 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution. After heroic effort by campaigners, despite the numerous obstacles along the way, and the hard work of the Elections Office, the ball will soon be in Cabinet’s court.

The Elections Office said that in the coming days it will complete the final checks on the remaining signature forms and prepare a formal report for Cabinet. Government must then draw up the question based on the petition, set a potential date for the vote and draft the necessary legislation. That will then be made public before it goes to the Legislative Assembly for debate and passage into law.

Meanwhile, the activists behind the campaign for the referendum on the controversial project have written to Premier Alden McLaughlin for the fourth time in the last few months, calling, once again, for the disclosure of critical information on the project. With the petition now verified and no lawful impediment to the vote, campaigners said that the electorate needs up-to-date information well before polling day in order to make an informed decision.

Even though the government has already selected a bidder for the project — which could now be stopped — campaigners said key information has not been revealed. They are asking the premier to make the details of the revised design, the updated environmental impact assessment of that new design, the final business case report and the details of the proposed financing arrangements all public as soon as possible ahead of the start of the campaign for the national ballot.

“It is imperative that the Caymanian people have the opportunity to make a fully informed decision at the polls on the government’s proposed cruise berthing facility,” the activists stated in their letter to the premier, as they asked for his assurances that the information would be released.

As the first people-initiated referendum in the Cayman Islands, the poll will be historic, and the activists said it “would be a miscarriage of justice, failure of due diligence and set a dangerous precedent for participatory democracy in the Cayman Islands” if there were not full disclosure of all pertinent information.

It is understood that government has already been holding meetings with stakeholder groups, and CNS has been told that it is giving the impression that there will be no need for an updated environmental impact assessment, despite the significant changes to the design and scope of the project since an EIA was conducted in 2015.

However, CNS understands that the National Conservation Council will require a new assessment, given the changes that have now been made. The EIA provides for mandatory public input on the process and is an important tool for the public to understand the pros and cons of what would be the largest and most expensive capital project in Cayman’s history.

The information will paint the only independent picture of the damage this project will cause to the environment both during and after construction, what, if anything, can be done to mitigate that damage, and whether or not the destruction of marine habitat is outweighed by much wider benefits from the berthing facility, something those opposing the project believe government has failed to establish.

But now that it is certain that the people will decide on the project, information will be critical to the campaign, as will a voter drive to get as many people as possible to the polls to ensure that, whatever the result, the decision is made by voters and not special interest groups.

While the Elections Office will be turning its attention to registering voters and preparing for the national ballot, officials confirmed that the office will no longer be open on Saturdays. From Monday, 16 September, it will return to its regular office hours of 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell and the senior team thanked the public and the team of support staff for their efforts in completing the verification exercise with professionalism and dedication.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 Jul 11th + 26 Aug 5th + 78 Aug 15th + 54 Aug 28th + 33 Sept 6th + 21 Sept 7th + 13 Sept 8th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,862 5,305 557 (10) 100.25% Sept 11,4PM

See the CPR letter, which was sent to the premier before the Election Office confirmed the verification, in the CNS Library.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics