CPA defers Beach Bay hotel plan

(CNS): Plans for a 9-storey, 100+room, $167 million hotel and resort project in the quiet residential neighborhood of Beach Bay, Bodden Town, has been deferred by the Central Planning Authority, officials have confirmed. As objectors packed Wednesday’s planning meeting when the application was heard, the CPA pressed the developers’ representatives on a number of issues that have caused concern, which led to the adjournment of the application.

The CPA has asked the developers to revise the plans regarding the high water mark setback, the location of the required public access to the sea, the location of the “back of house” facilities and the number of parking spaces.

Some of the issues that have fulled objections are the plans to build bungalows, walkways and pool decks directly on a turtle nesting beach, as well as installing sewage and wastewater treatment facilities on the site, which will back onto homes and residential developments.

The project was presented to the CPA by local architect Andrew Gibb and Spencer Levine, of RAL Development Services, on behalf of the developer, Melkonian Capital Management. Levine said the project was not a “box-style hotel”, but spoke of a “feathered” design meant to appear as a wave.

Pressed about the issues, the men said the height was not negotiable because of the views, and that building on the beach was also essential to the experience they wanted to create.

But objectors are worried about a number of issues, such as the impact on the environment, beach access, and the scale of the project in a very quiet residential community of family homes.

While Gibb argued that the luxury development by the Marriott would be an eco-friendly project, the objectors were not convinced. Some had specific concerns about the back of house buildings being so close to their homes, others were concerned about the tranquility of their neighbourhood being lost and the border destruction of the natural environment.

Chris Saunders, the MLA for the area, has raised his own concerns about the developer not working with the residents. He told CNS that his constituents are not opposed to the concept of development in the Beach Bay area but are concerned about the scale of this proposal and the failure of the developers to engage directly with the community.

Saunders accepted a 6-page petition from the residents, with dozens of signatures objecting to a proposed name change of the road leading to the development from Beach Bay Road to St James Point Road. Saunders said that he has already received assurances from Melkonian that they are no longer planning to seek a name change to the road, but the petitioners told CNS they want that in writing before they give up their campaign.

Many questions remain about a project that still appears to be too big for the limited amount of beachfront at the site, which will be further reduced if the plans to build bungalows and other facilities on it are eventually permitted.

See details of the application and objections on the planning agenda in the CNS Library

