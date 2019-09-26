CPA wrestles with ‘container homes’

Shipping container home in Mexico

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority wrestled over what to do with two applications for container homes, when it met Wednesday. Faced with two very different proposals — one for a two-bedroom home on a site in North Side, which was elaborate and well designed, and a more basic one-bedroom container conversion on a smaller site in West Bay — the members opted to adjourn all container applications until a draft policy for dealing with this relatively new type of application could be considered.

Previously the CPA had ruled out the concept and would not accept applications for such conversions for residential dwellings. But in recent months two container home conversions were approved by the CPA in Cayman, which has fuelled wider interest in the idea. Members heard that the planning department is now receiving an increasing number of inquiries about this method of creating low cost homes as well as applications.

The concept of ‘tiny homes’ made from containers is gaining traction from a green perspective as well. Social media is littered with examples of stunningly designed small homes made from containers using alternative energy and recycled materials.

However, the members were clearly divided during their deliberations, which gave rise to some lively discussions. Some were very open to the idea of well designed conversions, provided the structures did not look like shipping containers, and if they were aesthetically pleasing they should be given planning permission.

Chairman A.L. Thompson appeared to support the concept, as he advised his colleagues on the authority to Google container homes and see what people are doing. “Some of them look really great,” he said.

But others said that the CPA “should not even entertain this idea”. Concerns were raised that it would set a bad precedent and without strict oversight cheap container conversions could pop up everywhere and become a problem.

However, some members noted that the CPA had “already opened the door” to container home conversions, so the authority needed to define a policy and set standards on what would be acceptable from an aesthetics point of view. The members therefore agreed to put a hold on decisions regarding all container home conversions for a few weeks until they could review a policy proposal that has been drafted by the planning department.

