Court managers under investigation

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has confirmed that “an active review” of human resource “concerns” is underway at the courthouse, but no staff members have been suspended. Earlier this week CNS learned from sources at the Cayman Islands Judicial Administration that complaints had been made about at least two members of the management team regarding their conduct. Manderson has given no details about the probe, saying that it wasn’t civil service practice to release personnel information while a review is ongoing.

According to unconfirmed reports from the court, the issue is said to relate to issues of maladministration, including allegations of bullying by a senior member of staff and accusations of another member of the management team interfering with judicial orders.

Following CNS enquiries about the investigation, Manderson released a short statement confirming the review.

“The management and staff of the organisation are fully cooperating with the review, which is still underway,” he said. “This is as much information as will be released, as it is not our practice to release detailed information on internal HR matters, and in particular not to do so whilst a review is ongoing. However, I can confirm that no staff member has been suspended or placed on required leave,” the deputy governor added.

Related

Category: Local News