Cops pepper spray driver resisting arrest

(CNS): A 23-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash near the Yacht Club Roundabout early Sunday morning was pepper sprayed by the police after he resisted arrest for drinking and driving. The RCIPS said that one of the police officers received minor injuries during the struggle, and both he and the driver were treated at the hospital and discharged.

Police said that at about 1:00am on Sunday, 1 September, officers were on patrol on the West Bay Road near Government House when a vehicle went speeding past them towards West Bay.

The officers attempted to follow the vehicle but soon stopped because of how fast it was going. They resumed normal patrol duties, but a few minutes later they came upon a single-vehicle crash on Yacht Drive, just off the Yacht Club Roundabout.

It turned out that it was the same vehicle that the officers had seen earlier speeding on the West Bay Road. A they spoke to the driver of the vehicle they detected a strong scent of alcohol on his breath. As a result, the man was breath tested, with a result of .131%.

But as they tried to arrest him, he resisted and a struggle ensued. The officers eventually deployed pepper spray in an effort to subdue him, and were able to take him into custody.

The man, who lives in George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, dangerous driving, resisting arrest and assaulting police. He is currently on bail.

Category: Crime, Police