Cop car crashes en route to call

(CNS): An unmarked police car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning as it was responding to a call, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed. The vehicle was travelling west on Bodden Road in George Town with lights and sirens activated when the smash happened at around 9:30am today. Police said that the officer behind the wheel was maneuvering to avoid a collision with a private vehicle on the road when it struck the pole. No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

The collision is now under investigation.

Police said that Bodden Road was expected to remain closed to through traffic until later Thursday afternoon.

