CIG, OfReg silent over loss of local TV

Tammi Sulliman presents the final broadcast of Cayman 27 news

(CNS): The premier has made no move yet to fill the void left by the closure of Cayman 27 news, despite claims last month that he was going to move quickly to do so. The station has confirmed that in the month since they were forced off the air, the management has heard nothing from either the government or OfReg. CNS also contact the regulator, which said it could not comment “on specific ongoing enforcement actions” but had indicated it would make a statement after meeting with Cabinet.

OfReg had been expected to meet with Cabinet the week after the TV news station shut down on Friday 30 August. Cayman 27 had struggled to pay the regulatory fees but was also in dispute with OfReg over a number of issues, including the problem of cable channels failing to meet the local content requirement in their licence, leaving Cayman 27 to bear the costs of producing local content alone and greatly reducing it commercial viability.

The regulator has still not answered CNS enquiries about the state of a public consultation on local TV content which began under the previous regulator, the ICTA, and why the issue was proving so difficult to resolve.

In a statement following the news that Cayman 27 was being forced to stop broadcasting, the premier said he was concerned about the plug being pulled on local TV.

“The government believes that a television station that produces and broadcasts local programmes and news is a critical piece of Cayman’s information infrastructure and will immediately begin exploration as to how the void created by the closure of Cayman27 can quickly be filled,” he said.

However a month after the station went dark and the staff were made redundant, neither government nor OfReg have commented on the loss of the station or what can be done to bring back local independent television news and programming.

