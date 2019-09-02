Cayman stands ready to help the Bahamas

RCIPS helicopter

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has offered to deploy its police helicopter to the Bahamas as an initial response to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which is continuing to devastate the northern islands. Governor Martyn Roper said that “Cayman stands ready to help our friends in the Bahamas in the best way that we can”. A joint statement from the governor and Premier Alden McLaughlin on Monday noted that the new RCIPS helicopter is able to carry out search and rescue and medivac operations as well as aerial reconnaissance and the delivery of equipment and personnel to affected areas.

Also heading to the Bahamas is the Royal Navy vessel, RFA Mounts Bay, which is equipped with a helicopter. As part of the ship’s role in the Caribbean to provide assistance in the event of a disaster, the crew practiced an amphibious landing of disaster relief equipment and supplies on Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach in June.

The catestrophic hurricane slowed to just 1mph as it moved across the Bahamas, adding to the misery there. The Red Cross has reported that Dorian has already destroyed or severely damaged at least 13,000 homes, and there are reports of at least one death so far.

The governor and premier have pledged to provide humanitarian assistance, which will be coordinated with the Government of the Bahamas, regional partners and the UK under the umbrella of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which, the release said, Cayman is in the process of joining.

“The reports coming from Abaco and Grand Bahama are very concerning and Cayman stands ready to help our friends in the Bahamas in the best way that we can,” Roper said. “We have made an initial offer to deploy our new helicopter to assist should this be required.

“Being able to access remote communities after an event like this is crucial and storms like Dorian highlight the importance of the investments that the government is making in air operations and disaster management. It is important that any assistance to the Bahamas is properly coordinated with our partners in the region and we are in contact with CDEMA and the UK to ensure this is the case.”

The premier commented, “I would like to express my sympathy to the government and people of the Bahamas at this very difficult and challenging time. It is important that the countries in the region support each other fully when devastating storms like this threaten the lives, property and livelihoods of our people. Cayman remembers the effects of Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and we will do all we can to provide appropriate assistance to the Bahamas.”

WOW…. Just listen to those winds and that massive #stormsurge in #Freeport, #GrandBahama island this morning 2nd September! This is during the conditions as #Dorian sat over the island for hours on hours. Source; Meteorolojik Tahminler #Dorian2019 pic.twitter.com/kPfkIq8HeR — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 2, 2019

