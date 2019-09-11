Butterfield to move ten local jobs to Canada

Butterfield Bank, George Town

(CNS): Butterfield Bank is losing ten local jobs, officials have confirmed, as part of a restructuring announced by the financial institution that will see positions migrating to the support services centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Twelve posts in Bermuda and ten here in the Cayman Islands will go. All of the job losses are in the card fraud department, the middle office areas and call centres, and will impact nine Caymanian workers.

A Butterfield spokesperson told CNS it was working to find alternative roles within the bank for the local workers as the jobs move to Canada in the coming months. 94% of the employees are Caymanian, and the bank said the redundancies reflect that ratio.

The announcement was made public earlier this week but the bank said it had informed employees about the restructuring and redundancies last week.

Category: Banking, Business, Jobs, Local News