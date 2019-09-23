Burglar targets animal charity again

Cayman Islands Humane Society

(CNS): Ricky Johnny Alvarado (26) has admitted breaking into the Humane Society and stealing cash while he was serving a suspended sentence for a previous burglary at the same charity, where he once worked. Alvarado pleaded guilty Friday to one count of burglary in relation to a break-in at the animal shelter and offices on 1 September, when he made off with $750. He was remanded in custody until sentencing next month, when both this latest burglary and his previous conviction will be considered.

Alvarado was convicted of two counts of burglary at the charity’s compound on North Sound Road, George Town, last summer and was convicted in February of this year, when on the morning of his trial he admitted the break-in and stealing over $2,000. Following those admissions he received an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, in June. But just a few months later, despite being given a chance, Alvarado repeated his crime.

