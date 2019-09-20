Activists: Bullying policy won’t protect LGBTI
(CNS): Local advocacy group Colours Cayman, which fights for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people, has raised concerns that the education ministry’s proposed school anti-bullying rules will not protect students in that community. The list of groups that could be victims of bullying does not include sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI), even though this group is already the most bullied in Cayman. And, Colours noted, some of it is coming from Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly herself.
In submissions that the group has made to the Ministry of Education, the activists note a number of legal and policy problems with the proposed rules. They note that discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity “is endemic in the Cayman Islands”.
Colours pointed to the previous governor’s concerns over the the lack of recognition of LGBTI rights here. In her departing message Helen Kilpatrick made it clear that the UK government wants Cayman to prohibit discrimination against this group.
“This is an opportunity to start complying with our own Constitution,” the advocacy group said in a release about its submissions. “The need for such an inclusion is not theoretical but sufficiently evidenced by the actions of some of our own politicians who frequently call for sexual hatred and violence against Caymanians on grounds of the their SOGI.”
The group listed some of the comments by former deputy speaker and veteran MLA Anthony Eden in the Legislative Assembly during debates about the marriage law, where among many other things he has describing homosexuality as “deviant behaviour”, and LGBTIs as “wicked and immoral”.
O’Connor Connolly, whose ministry is shaping the current education department’s policy and new regulations on the issue, was also singled out for the comments she has made in the past. They noted her call for people opposed to gay marriage to crash and disrupt a planned same-sex marriage ceremony after the chief justice’s decision to legalise gay marriage, which is currently in the hands of the appeal court.
“These …examples …show how our leaders encourage the behaviour that these regulations aim to stop,” the advocates said. They argued that bullying is often the consequence of community leaders or parents encouraging the intimidation and humiliation of others. Only by admitting that bullying on grounds of SOGI is an entrenched problem in local schools will they “achieve a more inclusive and eventually more tolerant society in the Cayman Islands”, Colours said.
The proposed regulations state that all schools’ anti-bullying policy must include provisions that prohibit both written and verbal bullying, unwanted physical contact and negatively commenting about a person’s looks, clothes, body, sex, race, colour, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, age, mental or physical disability, property, birth or other status.
With sexual orientation and gender identity left off the list, Colours said those groups will not be protected, as “other status” is a flawed term that lacks certainty.
“All Caymanians should feel welcome and safe at school so that they reach their full potential,” the activists said. “This includes LGBTI Caymanians. By excluding SOGI from the list of prohibited conducts, which includes inter alia property, these regulations are insulting LGBTI Caymanians and are an affront to a minimum sense of decency of the Cayman Islands society at large. Neither the LGBTI Caymanians nor the society at large deserve such a disfavour.”
Colours noted that the widespread attitude in society that condones discrimination against the LGBTI community is reflected in the bullying by young people on those grounds, so students could be punished for copying what their parents and community leaders have encouraged. So long as that continues, the behaviour of young people will not change
Colours said that if there ever was any actual change, “there must be a space in the school where the victimiser’s attention can be drawn to the detrimental effect of their conduct and, in particular, to discuss openly the rationale …for such behaviour”.
The group suggested that the regulations should also be amended to include an alternative to discipline to deal with bullying before imposing a punishment that could have long term consequences for the student without solving the issue of bullying.
Category: Community, Education, Local News
Caymankind……hypocrites
Julianna O’Connolly has failed on every level. Can someone please take the wheel and send her back to her cave in the Brac where she belongs.
She is never there either.
I see the BibleBots have come out to play. Cute. My turn now..
Stop the bullying against our fellow Caymanians. If you’re vegan you can’t stop me from entering KFC.
I was thinking yesterday about human chimeras and transgender children.. I don’t think that every gay or trans person is a dual sex chimera. But I think that the majority are, probably the vast majority.
So what’s a chimera? To simplify it, It’s the opposite of twins in one way. It’s also when you are your own twin. Instead of your brother or sister being born with you, the two of you smoosh together, and you’re born as one child with 2 DNA. In other words, sometimes two embryos merge into one. We know this happens.We don’t know exactly how often it happens, but it happens. Most people don’t get tested to find out if they are a chimera.
So why I am taking about it?
May be people need to learn that there is a biological reason for people born with a male brain in a female body and vice versa.Brain and nervous system made from ectoderm (outer layer). Digestive tract, respiratory system, liver and pancreas made of endoderm (inner core). What happens when two separate embryos merge into one? Science say that most of the time, one of those wraps around the other and becomes the ectoderm, and the other becomes endoderm. Testicles and ovaries, internal organs, heart made of endoderm.
Here we have a male with a female body and vice verse. In other words, as an example, a female embryo had merged with a male embryo and as a result, it has now 2 DNA and a male brain and a female body. This is science, this happens to 2.5-3% people.
If children learn from an early age that this is a variation of normal, there would be less unacceptance and bullying.
Oh stop it, and for the record I am non-unbinary and therefore immune to opinions like yours.
This Mother Of Three Took A DNA Test, But The Results Showed The Children Weren’t Hers
https://www.icepop.com/dna-test-no-link-between-mother-children/
Google Lydia Fairchild . “She’s Her Own Twin”. She had to fight in court to prove the children born from her body were her own.
Nature is full of mystery. People should be concerned with what they don’t know, not what they know.
Minister of Education should have been removed from her post for the moment she demonstrated her hatred for LGBT.
Roper has the authority and powers to change wording and enact legislation when Ministers fail to do it themselves…where is he?
This is Cayman is anyone surprised, Gay people aren’t people here
Just inconvenient sacks of skin bones, water and hair
If it were up to Caymanians same sex relationships would still likely be illegal
We are some of the most hateful and intolerant people on Earth
I wouldn’t say all Caymanians… after all man of my Caymanian friends are for same sex marriage and many of my friends are gay Caymanians themselves. I would say the older generation and the Jamaican Caymanians are who you are referring to.
Why is Julianna O Connor still the minister for education if she condoning bullying to the LGBTI community she needs to be removed from post immediately.
I grew up chanting “batty man fi ded” with my friends and fought a gay kid in high school just for being himself. I’ve since apologized.. they aren’t affecting my life in any way.
Understanding that what you did was wrong is one of the best qualities anyone could ever have. In this day and age where the gotcha agenda is rampant (just look at Trudeau and black/brown face scandal) we need to understand that people can evolve to understand how terrible something they did in the past was. Kudos!
Any other “civilized” country in the world, if an acting politician ever said the things this fools did, they would have been ousted already but this is Cayman where stupidity, nepotism, corruption and hatred rules the land. Cannot expect anything less from these ignorant 3rd world hacks.
Really? Soooo nothing said by Donald Trump, or Boris Johnson, or numerous leaders of France and Germany, or Rob Ford from Canada (RIP) puts them in this category? .. no one else huh… just us stupid backwater third world Caymanians. You do realise I am rushing and just gave you the ones that first came to mind, but could give it some thought and write for hours about how leaders in the ‘civilised’ countries around the world were elevated despite making completely sexist, racist, or other statements of prejudice right? …. nope… just us…. come to think of it.. where are you from?
Two wrongs don’t make a right. Where are you from? You na heard that one either?
There is no bullying policy that will stop bullying in Cayman schools. There is not even any need to play the LGBTI card, all vulnerable children suffer.
The point isn’t that the policy will end bullying it simply shows the government is at least attempting to remedy the issue. In the same way that leaving out LGBTQ people in this policy displays the government holds no regard for their well-being in public spaces such as schools. Acknowledging the reality of schools in Cayman isn’t something that should be controversial, kids take the same virulent anti gay messaging they hear at home to school with them. The idea that acknowledging reality is “playing the LGBTI card” is ludicrous, Children are cruel and vindictive without reasoning, bullying is nothing new that doesn’t mean attempts to reduce it should be dismissed.
I suppose you also believe there is no point having a penal code because, people will break the laws anyway right?
No point having a speed limit because people will drive as fast as they want regardless?
Not every rule or law is put in place because we expect it to suddenly remedy the problem, they are there to draw a line in the sand in society, they reinforce our principles.
Should we scrap laws regarding operating vehicles while intoxicated because people get drunk and drive anyway?
Schools are meant to be safe, and conducive for learning at the most important time in our lives, having kids terrified to go to school, who hate the thought of seeing a school bus or a school uniform because they have associated them with being ridiculed and demeaned is not something anyone in Cayman should be ok with
Use your brains ( or at least pretend to be rational adults) its not that hard
Fucks sake at least come up with a better argument than “people are going to be bullied anyway so whatever’
Huh?