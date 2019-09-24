Another new boss appointed at OfReg

Malike Cummings

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has another new boss. According to the latest government Gazette published on Friday, the Cabinet has appointed Malike Cummings, as the chief executive officer for the beleaguered authority. Cummings, who has come to Cayman from a similar position in Turks and Caicos Islands, appears to have started the top job on 17 September, replacing his predecessor, J.Paul Morgan, who left the job more than a year ago.

No release has yet been issued by OfReg, which continues to come under fire for perceived excessive spending without any tangible results when it comes to regulating the local utilities or managing competition. The office has also been criticised for being top heavy, with directors and chiefs in every section, a near punch-up among board members, and for failing to address some of the key concerns impacting local utilities, particularly how the fuel is priced at the pump.

OfReg has also been criticised over the loss of the local television news channel, as it seemed unable to resolve the issue of local content, and balance the broadcasting licence fees for Cayman 27 against the lack of profitability in producing local programming.

Related

Category: Politics, Private Sector Oversight