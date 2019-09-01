Bahamas braces for cat 5 Dorian

Hurricane Dorian 5-day path, 12pm EDT Sun1 Sep 2019

(CNS): Hurricane Dorian, a massive, slow moving storm, which now has 180mph winds in the eye wall with gusts up to 220mph, is currently slamming into The Bahamas. The powerful hurricane has just made landfall at the Abacos Islands and will then move on to Grand Bahama Island. As Dorian is only moving at 8mph, the northern islands are expected to feel the full brunt of catastrophic wind, rain and storm surge for several days.

Dorian is said to be unpredictable and its path after it leaves The Bahamas is uncertain. While its most likely course is to remain off the coast of the US as it heads north, even if it does not make landfall, it could still have severe impacts, according to weather experts, with hurricane force winds, coastal flooding, rip tides and large waves.

