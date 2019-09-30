August visitors increase 10%

(CNS): The record-breaking tourism numbers continued this summer for overnight guests. After a great June and July, August completed the season with an increase of 9.99% on last year, making it the best August on record with 37,356 people staying overnight in Cayman. The total of overnight guests for the year is already at 369,650, an increase of 10.68% on 2018 and more than the entire annual numbers for all years between 2000 and 2013.

“As a ministry we set out to flatten seasonality and to ensure growth of the economic benefit of tourism for all, preliminary estimates show total visitor spend from January to August 2019 at approximately US$663 million,” Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said in a release. “August arrivals to the destination have demonstrated that we are accomplishing our goals with August’s contribution marking continued record stay-over tourism performance.”

The record performance was supported by the airlines; Air Canada extended services from Toronto in August, and Cayman Airways continued new market developments, including Denver, despite the challenges the national flag carrier is facing with its two brand new Boeing 737 Max 8’s grounded.

In order to maintain visitor numbers, the Department of Tourism has launched its annual “Fall Only in Cayman” promotion, which focuses on the wellness products available beyond the sand and sea. Visitors are being encouraged to “find their peace in paradise” through organic and healthy dining, fitness classes, spa treatments and more, officials said.

Meanwhile, cruise arrivals for the same period declined 6%. Officials said in the release that the “cruise passenger volume is of concern given the consistent decline for the past four months”. The statistics show that in August 2019 there was decline of 7.5%.

But despite the drop in numbers, largely due to cruise ships redirecting back to islands impacted by the 2017 hurricanes, the spend across the tourism sector remains high, as the increase in the far more lucrative overnight tourism numbers and the per capita spend of stay-over guests outweighs the drop in cruise passengers.

This has been born out over and over again recently on social media. As those involved in tourism debate the pros and cons of the port project, many operators are stating that they are now doing much better with overnight guests or when more boutique style cruise ships call. That is because guests on those lines tend to book direct tours or the cruise ships provide higher margins than those given by Carnival and Royal Caribbean, the companies partnering with the government on the proposed dock.

The numbers are nevertheless competitive with most of the cruise arrival statistics going back to 2000. Up to the end of August, with the last four months still to go, more than 1.2 million passengers had already called on Cayman and the annual total remains on track to be the third or fourth best year since records began.

