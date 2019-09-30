OfReg proposes auction to attract green power

Solar Farm in Bodden Town

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (Ofreg) has published a consultation document on a proposed renewable energy auction scheme to attract providers of renewable energy. The idea is to have procurement auctions that will promote the steady deployment of green energy and keep the market competitive. OfReg said it would issue requests from potential qualified bidders to start renewable energy projects that would meet specific goals.

In a press release about the new proposed scheme, OfReg said the successful bidders would enter into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CUC with a guarantee to purchase all the power generated at an agreed price for the duration of the contract.

The regulator said the project would create stable long-term electricity rates, cleaner energy, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and keep rates as low as reasonably possible.

“The competitive bidding process supports the deployment of renewable energy whilst keeping electricity costs at bay for consumers,” said Gregg Anderson, Executive Director for Energy and Utilities. “The scheme when implemented, will contribute to Cayman’s transition to low carbon and environmentally sustainable energy supplies, in line with the National Energy Policy (NEP) goals. Additionally, as more renewables come online more homes will be powered by clean energy and more rate stability for consumers.”

It is hoped that the scheme will help the Cayman Islands achieve the target government set for itself in the national energy policy that 70% of the power consumed here will be from renewable energy sources by 2037. Given that only a small fraction of power is currently generated through green resources, government has a massive alternative energy mountain to climb in the next 18 years.

OfReg is urging the public, and especially members of the electricity business and other interested parties, to look at the consultation document and supply feedback on the proposed scheme by Monday 21 October.

The documents are available on the OfReg website here. Comments should be made in writing to the office 3rd Floor, Alissta Towers, 85 North Sound Road, George Town or via email info@ofreg.ky.

Related

Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities