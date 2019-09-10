Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Richard Reid

(CNS): Richard Reid (13) from George Town has been missing since lunchtime on Sunday, 8 September, and police are now appealing to the public to help track the youngster down. He was last seen shortly before 1:00pm at his home address off Omega Drive in the Patrick’s Island area of the capital. He is of dark complexion, slim build and has black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Local News