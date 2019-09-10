Amateur Jamaican smugglers all jailed

Martin Trench

(CNS): Despite being novices at drug smuggling, four Jamaican men have each been handed jail sentences ranging from two years to 32 months, a year after they were apprehended at sea with over 450lbs of ganja. Martin Trench (33), Basil Smith (46), Andre Russell (34) and Kendal Straumann (32) have been in jail since they were arrested last September after the boat they were in was spotted 27 miles off Grand Cayman by the police chopper.

All four men had pleaded guilty to a single count of illicit trafficking of ganja with intent to land in Cayman and were give a discount of 33% on their sentences.

After that credit, the judge handed down the longest sentence of 32 months to Trench, who has previous convictions here in Cayman relating to drugs and illegal landing, and a 28-month sentence to Smith, who has also previously landed illegally here. Strauman and Russell, who had no previous convictions, were given sentences of 26 and 24 months respectively.

The judge recommended that all of the men be deported as soon as they have served their time and ordered the confiscation of the unregistered canoe which the men were in when they were caught trying to throw the drugs overboard.

The men all said that they ended up getting involved in the foiled smuggling attempt after being promised a job on a fishing boat, but when they turned up, they all learned that this was not a fishing trip. Each man decided to continue with the ‘job’ anyway, but once on board the men, who claimed to be strangers to each other until that moment, soon learned that none of them had any navigational experience and had little idea where to go or what to do.

All four men told social workers here that they were desperate for money as they had not been able to find secure work in Jamaica and had been promised several thousand dollars to take the drugs. However, the judge was not very sympathetic and told them that financial difficulties are almost always the motivation when it comes to drug smuggling.

Justice Marva McDonald Bishop echoed comments made by Magistrate Valdis Foldats on more than one occasion about the all too familiar narrative of Jamaican drug smugglers and the prevalence of this crime now in Cayman, so much so that drug canoes have been interdicted on an almost weekly basis in recent times.

“There is no question it’s a serious offence,” the judge stated, as she began handing sentences in excess of four years before giving the men credit for their admissions and considering each on their own mitigating circumstances. “The importation of ganja is a scourge on the islands,” she added.

