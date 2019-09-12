Activists urge people to vote in historic referendum

(L-R) Mario Rankin, Katrina Jurn, Shirley Roulstone, Governor Martyn Roper, Linda Clark, Melanie Harris, Johann Moxam and Mark Lewis, 7 June

(CNS): Following confirmation from the Elections Office yesterday that it had fully verified the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on the cruise port, activists behind the campaign are urging voters to turn out in record numbers and have their say on the day of the ballot. Meanwhile, the governor has committed to ensuring the fairness and integrity of the poll, and the opposition has urged the people to remain vigilant regarding the process.

The elected government has not yet commented on the achievement by the volunteers, who have worked tirelessly over the last year to pave the way for the people to have their say on the biggest ever capital project proposed by any government in Cayman’s history.

But the campaigners were delighted by the news, and Johann Moxam, one of the activists spearheading the campaign, told CNS that this was an incredible milestone.

“Reaching the threshold to trigger the people-initiated referendum is how participatory democracy is intended to work,” he said. “This historic event is giving each voter their say in the direction the country takes. This is a privilege and we encourage all voters to exercise their democratic rights by turning out in record numbers to vote and have their say on this matter of national importance on Referendum Day 2019.”

Moxam thanked the CPR volunteers for their commitment and hard work as well as the Elections Office team and all of the “brave registered voters that signed the petition, despite the best efforts by government, pro-port lobbyists and agents to prevent them from doing so”.

He said it was now critically important that the government release the updated information that voters will need to make an informed decision on referendum day. The activists have already written to the premier seeking information on the update EIA, the final business case and other reports about the proposed project. “We need to educate and inform the voters of all the facts and not rely on the government propaganda,” Moxam added.

Governor Martyn Roper gave a commitment to the integrity of the process, as he offered his thanks to Wesley Howell, the supervisor of elections, and his team for their efforts in verifying every single name on the petition to reach the 25% threshold to trigger the vote.

“It is clear that the threshold to trigger a referendum has been reached and the Elections Office will now be working to ensure that this is conducted in a fair, transparent and professional manner,” Roper stated. “This will be a historic moment for the Cayman Islands and a reflection of the mature democracy that has evolved here. I will continue to attach importance to ensuring good governance, fairness and the integrity of the referendum.”

But the members of the opposition remain concerned that the government cannot be trusted to run this referendum fairly and have urged the public to stay engaged and follow what is happening to prevent government from manipulating the people’s vote.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean congratulated the members of the campaign, the voters who signed the petition and the Elections Office, but warned that many questions remain about how the referendum will be organised, including how observers will be appointed and the actual question.

“The triggering of the Cayman Islands’ first people-initiated referendum is an event that we cannot take lightly,” he said, as he urged the government to heed the lesson to never ignore the wishes of the people.

But he said he was “deeply concerned” with the Government of National Unity’s lack of regard for provisions in the Constitution, and their failure to implement basic laws and institutions called for in the document, such as the Advisory District Council Law, the Standards in Public Life Law and the Referendum Law.

He said this made the vote not just about cruise port project but also a fight for democracy. He echoed the comments by the CPR activists for people to get involved in the process by taking part in consultations, meetings and to learn what they can. He urged people to pay attention to the meetings of the Legislative Assembly and to “keep a watchful eye on how the government proceeds with the referendum”.

McLean said that he expected more questionable behaviour but would ensure that the opposition did its part in helping to educate and engage the public during this process.

