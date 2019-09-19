Activists join global demo with sunset climate strike

(CNS): Led by the Protect Our Future movement, young Caymanian activists will be joining in the global climate demonstration this Friday with a ‘sunset strike’ in George Town. As the Cayman Islands, like many low lying islands, face a very uncertain future as a result of global warming and rising sea levels, the younger generation has taken the lead on pushing the issue, but this time organisers are also hoping to attract people a little longer in the tooth.

This climate strike, which is in partnership with the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and several other green NGOs, will focusing on the direct threat to the George Town reefs and mounting concerns about unrestricted coastal development. Organisers said the strike was about adults standing together with the next generation and fighting for their future.

The event starts at 6pm today, Friday 20 September, at the parking lot across from Guy Harvey’s on South Church Street.

Related

Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature