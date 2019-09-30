$50 will lift lid on company directors

(CNS): An amendment to the Companies Law passed in the Legislative Assembly in July comes into effect tomorrow, allowing members of the public to pay $50 to search the General Registry and find out who owns a specified company for both local businesses registered here as well as foreign offshore companies, including exempted ones. But the information remains limited to just the names of directors and the company address.

The General Registry will open a dedicated kiosk at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue to facilitate the inspections, which officials say must be made in person and cannot be carried out online.

While no one knows for sure how many people will take up the opportunity to learn more about companies registered here, officials have said they need to be prepared. “We are anticipating that there may be a lot of enquiring minds. We have to be adequately prepared for that,” Deputy Registrar Donnell Dixon recently told the Cayman Compass.

The slight change, which allows anyone to pay and lift the lid on directors’ names, comes as a result of recommendations made by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in its review. It is not directly related to what could be the imposition of a full public register of all companies registered here, which would make details of the actual beneficial owners available to everyone.

