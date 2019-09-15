Cops find 400lbs ganja on boat off Grand Cayman

Drugs recovered 14 September 2019

(CNS): A 34-year-old man from West Bay and a 35-year-old man from George Town were arrested early this morning after RCIPS Joint Marine Unit officers found around 400lbs ganja, with an estimated street value of CI$400,000, aboard the boat they were on. The drugs were recovered during a search of the vessel, which followed a short chase at sea as the men tried to escape the marine cops.

The police said that just after 6:20am on Saturday, 14 September, the Joint Marine Unit vessel, the MV M.Luke, and the police helicopter were conducting maritime boarder patrols on the northeast coast of Grand Cayman when they came across a vessel with two men onboard.

When the captain of the vessel caught sight of the MV M.Luke, the boat sped off in the opposite direction, but the JMU chased after it with emergency lights and sirens on, and soon caught up with it. The officers searched the vessel and found eight large bags filled with packages containing ganja.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja and other related offenses. Police said they remain police in custody pending further investigations.

