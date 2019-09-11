2,500 missing in the Bahamas

RCIPS helicopter crew helping to get people to safety in the Bahamas

(CNS): As the full catastrophe of Hurricane Dorian becomes apparent in the Bahamas, 2,500 people have been registered as missing. However, the list of the missing has not yet been checked against government records of those still in shelters or who have been evacuated, according to National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) spokesman Carl Smith. The official number of dead is currently 50 but that number is expected to rise significantly.

More than 2,000 people are being housed in shelters across New Providence, including some in emergency tents around Nassau, the capital. But around 15,000 people are in need of shelter or food, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is refusing to grant temporary protected status to Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian, which is usually given to people who face extreme hardship if forced to return home, where their country has been devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters.

President Donal Trump said, “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to go to the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers. So we are going to be very, very strong on that,” Trump said.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan has said that people fleeing from the Bahamas without documents, such as a passport, will be reviewed on a “case-by-case” basis.

However, although many people have lost everything except the clothes they are wearing, Trump has said, “Everyone needs totally proper documentation because the Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas who weren’t supposed to be there.”

Let’s be clear: This decision is racist and cruel. We should grant Temporary Protected Status to Bahamians fleeing Hurricane Dorian. A Warren administration will reinstate TPS to protect refugees who are at risk in their home countries. https://t.co/aBObQAKA4r — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 11, 2019

