Just 145 more verified signatures to meet target

Volunteers collect signatures

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Elections Office is conducting a final push to verify Cruise Port Referendum signatures, as only 145 more are needed to meet the target of 25% of registered voters to trigger the nation poll on government’s cruise port plans. There are still 645 signatures that have been submitted but not yet verified, so the success of the petition seems assured, but to get there elections staff are revisiting homes to contact individuals who were not reached during earlier stages of verification.

People who signed the petition but have not yet verified their signature can also contact the Election Office to arrange a new time and place to verify their signature.

Signators who have moved from their registered address should contact the Elections Office as soon as possible.

Commenting on the final stages of the verification process, Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said, “The remaining few individuals are certainly the most difficult to reach. This is why we are increasing our efforts to contact those who have not yet verified their signature. I strongly encourage petitioners who have not verified their signatures to contact our offices. With the support of the remaining petitioners, we anticipate being to wrap up verification in the coming days.”

How to contact the Elections Office

Call the Elections Office at 949-8047

Email office@elections.ky

If you received a call card, contact the Elections Office using the number displayed on the card

Visit the Elections Office headquarters, second floor of Smith Road Centre, George Town Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 6:30pm Friday from 8:30am to 5pm Saturday 10am to 3pm



Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th + 78 submitted Aug 15th + 54 submitted Aug 28th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,795 5,150 645 145 97.3% Sept 3, 7pm

More information and details on the CPR verification locations and voter registration requirements can be found on the Elections Office website.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics