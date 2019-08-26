WORC gears up for job portal launch

(CNS): Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) has said it will soon be launching the portal JobsCayman, the first step in an entirely online national work placement system, which will allow registered users to access vacancies posted by registered employers. Officials said the aim is to offer a better system for Caymanians looking for work. It will ensure that, for the first time, every vacancy where the employer is seeking a work permit will be advertised and scrutinised in one place.

Officials hope the new online system will not only cut out the cumbersome paperwork and bureaucracy long associated with the process of work permit applications but will offer real-time access for local job-seekers to the work available as well as the status of their application.

Registered employers with listed jobs will receive email notifications when an applicant has applied for a job, and registered job-seekers can receive feedback if they were unsuccessful for job they applied for, officials explained, adding that the site will live in a mater of weeks.

Officials are encouraging both job-seekers and employers to take the first step of signing up for a government account, which will give access to JobsCayman when it goes live.

Advertisement

Once the job portal opens, Caymanians who register as job-seekers will have the opportunity to search all the jobs posted online. The system can also generate a basic resume template using the information inputted by job-seekers, which can be used when applying for all jobs. Once registered on the system and verified, there will be no more paperwork.

However, the system requires job seekers to have online access, so government is planning to partner with libraries and to host a series of public meetings to help people register.

Job-seekers will also be able to go to the WORC office and register using available kiosks in the Customer Care Centre, where there will be staff on hand to help them through the process.

Employers will also need to register to post job adverts. When a job ad is created, a customer care officer will approve it using criteria specified by WORC. Once approved, the employer will be notified and the ad will be live on the system and can be viewed by the public.

Officials stated that Phase 1 of JobsCayman will be launching in the coming weeks. Phase 2, the online work permit application process, and then Phase 3, the Cayman Status and Permanent Residency application process, will both go live in the last quarter of this year.

Related

Category: Jobs, Local News