Woman escapes would-be sex attacker

(CNS): Police are looking for a tall, thin, light-skinned man who attempted to sexually assault a woman out walking on Sunday morning in North Side. The woman was on Old Robin Road sometime between 6:00am and 6:30am when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, who pushed her to the ground and attempted to force himself on her. But the would-be attacker was disturbed by the sound of a vehicle and she was able to run away.

The woman was not physically injured in the incident. The suspect, who reportedly fled on a bicycle after the incident, was described as being tall and slim, of light complexion, wearing khaki shorts and an off-white shirt.

Officers investigating the report are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen anything suspicious in the area between 6am and 6:30am on Sunday, 11 August, to come forward.

Police said they are particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of the vehicle that appeared to have passed nearby during the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police