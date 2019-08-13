Witnesses wanted to fatal boat crash

Pepper Jelly, one of the boats that crashed

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal boat crash Sunday night (11 August) to come forward, as they investigate the cause of the collision between the two vessels, which resulted in the death of Emmanuel Brown (49) from George Town and John Turner (70), a British national living in Cayman. A woman was also badly injured. The crash happened in the North Sound and police officers investigating the incident want to talk to anyone who may have seen either of the boats that day or earlier in the evening.

One of the boats involved, which capsized as a result of the collision, is Pepper Jelly, a white 32-foot Scarab centre console boat with two engines, registered to Mango Jam Charters, the police stated in a release. That boat reportedly docked in Camana Bay Sunday evening, where several passengers disembarked. The boat then left the area with three people on board, re-entering the North Sound, where the collision took place. Police believe the boat left Camana Bay sometime after 7pm.

The two people who died and the injured woman were on board the second boat, a 24-foot Hurricane Deck boat with a single engine, which sustained significant damage. It has a white hull with a dark blue stripe and a light green bimini top. It is said to have last been seen in the Star Fish Point area at around 7:30pm, when it left to travel back across the North Sound.

Police said that Brown served with the RCIPS for 22 years, having retired in 2018. They offered condolences to his family and to the family of John Turner, who CNS has learned was from Essex and had retired in the Cayman Islands.

The injured woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Any witnesses who may have seen either of these boats on Sunday, especially in the evening/night are asked to contact the RCIPS at 649-4501.

