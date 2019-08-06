Police seek witnesses in dirt bike fatality

Scene of fatal road accident in West Bay, 4 August 2019 (Photo courtesy RCIPS)

(CNS): The police have revealed that the man killed on Sunday after losing control of a dirt bike he was riding was Virgil Bush from West Bay. Contrary to information that the driver had been a young man, Bush was 57 years old. Officers from the traffic department investigating the case are now appealing to anyone who was in the area on the day of the incident and may have seen what took place to come forward and speak to the police.

Bush was killed when he came off the bike into oncoming traffic on Watercourse Road around 6pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Traffic Department at 649-6254. Tips can also be submitted anonymously directly to police on this website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Related

Category: Local News