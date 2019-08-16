Two cops assaulted in scuffle with driver

(CNS): A driver was arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting police after an incident that began when a wheel fell off his car right outside the Bodden Town Police Station. The RCIPS said that during the scuffle as the 20-year-old man resisted arrest, one of the officer’s fingers was broken and his arm was cut, while the other officer received minor injuries. The man, who had to be taken to the ground, receiving minor injuries on his forehead.

The incident began just before 11:30am, Wednesday, when officers at the BT Police Station heard a loud noise outside. When they stepped outside to investigate they saw a white Honda Civic in the middle of the road just across from the station. It appeared that a wheel had broken off the car while it was driving along Bodden Town Road.

The officers spoke with the driver and learned that no other vehicles were involved and nothing else was damaged. But when they asked the man for his ID and vehicle documents, he tried to run away but was caught and subsequently arrested, police said.

The man and the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. The driver was arrested on suspicion of several traffic offenses, included driving without insurance and driving without being licensed, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Related

Category: Local News