Turtle shell found in dumpster

Shell of poached green sea turtle

(CNS): The shell of an adult green sea turtle was found in a dumpster at the weekend, which officials said appeared to be the remains from another poaching incident. The shell measured 106cm (41.7in) and likely belonged to a 300-400 pound turtle and a once valuable member of the critically endangered wild population. The discovery comes as the National Conservation Council is seeking input on the proposed sea turtle conservation plan, which includes measures to cut poaching.

Through 20 years of population monitoring, the Department of Environment has said that the two main threats to the species survival is artificial lighting on nesting beaches and illegal poaching. Without addressing these and other threats, the Cayman Islands sea turtle populations cannot survive.

Officials are urging people to visit the DoE website and see the draft plan. They can also take the survey or submit comments.

Department of Environment (DoE) staff members measure the shell of an adult Green Sea Turtle that was found in a…

