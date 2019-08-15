Traffic trouble rolls on as light meter goes live

New stoplight on the South Sound Road at the Hurley’s Roundabout

(CNS): There was little relief for any drivers trying to get through the Hurley’s Roundabout junction on Wednesday, after the new light meter on South Sound Road went live earlier than expected. At around 5:30pm CNS conducted a straw poll of motorists stuck in traffic jams along Crewe Road, Old Crewe Road and South Sound Road, and found that they were as frustrated as ever, with the majority concluding that, if anything, the traffic was worse.

The new light installation went live Tuesday and not all drivers were aware that the light was in operation, as officials from the National Roads Authority had indicated that the light system would go live next Monday.

As a result, many were still using Old Crewe Road as a cut-through in an attempt to beat the traffic congestion along Crewe Road towards Hurley’s Roundabout. But with the new light slowing down the South Sound Road traffic, the jam was far worse for drivers along both of those roads, without giving much relief, if any, to drivers using Crewe Road.

Traffic was still backing up to the King’s Roundabout and the Linford Pierson Highway, which is the issue the new light system was designed to address.

CNS asked drivers what they thought about the new light system. Some thought that the situation had not improved and the congestion was as bad as ever, while others expressed significant frustration that it was a really dumb decision that had made things worse. None of the drivers we asked believed that, at this stage, the light is making any positive improvement to the evening commute from George Town to the Eastern Districts.

With less than two weeks to go before schools reopen, commuters hoping for some relief may be disappointed. Around 4,800 vehicles pass through the Hurley’s Roundabout during evening rush hour, and it now appears that the sheer weight of traffic in the area remains problematic.

Traffic on Crewe Road approaching Hurley’s Roundabout

Traffic on Old Crewe Road approaching South Sound Rd

South Sound Road

South Sound Rd approaching Old Crewe Road junction

New stoplight South Sound Road at Hurley’s Roundabout

Junction of Old Crewe Road and South Sound Road

Category: Local News