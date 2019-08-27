Thief caught on camera takes car in Prospect

Car thief caught on camera

(CNS): The owner of a stolen Honda is hoping someone can help track down her car after it was brazenly taken in broad daylight from outside her front door by a car thief, who was caught on camera wearing a light t-shirt and camouflage pants. The white 1998 Honda CRV, registration # 142 130, was stolen Tuesday morning around 6:55 from Omega Drive in Prospect, George Town.

The thief is seen on camera passing the parked car, but he quickly turns back and in a matter of seconds has the door open and is driving away.

Any anyone with information is asked to call the police at the George Town Police Station on 949-4222 or contact Gina Matthews via Facebook.

