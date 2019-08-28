Gov’t to test new emergency alarm

(CNS): Government will be testing out its new National Emergency Notification System (NENS) for the first time on Friday, when it will begin one of three test broadcasts that will interrupt all radio stations. Officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Department of Public Safety and Communication said the test message will begin with the attention signal tone of three beeps.

Beginning on Friday with just the signal, a test message will be broadcast on Tuesday, 3 September, at 11:30am and then again on Friday, 6 September, again at 11:30am. The following message will be played advising the public that it is a test.

Beep. Beep. Beep.

“This is the Cayman Islands Government with a coordinated test of the National Emergency Notification System. Broadcasters are testing equipment used to warn you during an emergency. This concludes the test.“

Beep. Beep. Beep.

NENS was created to facilitate public safety messages to as wide an audience as possible in the Cayman Islands in an efficient and timely manner. Given Cayman is vulnerable to natural hazards such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and floods, as well as threats from incidents such as transportation accidents, chemical spills and fires, the system is being implemented so public safety can be improved with prompt information to residents about threats and recommended response actions.

See FAQ document for NENS in the CNS Library

