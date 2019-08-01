Taxi fares hiked but still no meters

(CNS): The Ministry of Transport has introduced a national taxi fare schedule as part of the recently gazetted Traffic Regulations, which will see prices increase from midnight tonight. The fares, which many believe are already prohibitively expensive, have increased only slightly, according to an MoT release. It appears to be a hike of around 10%, though the party size has increased from three to four and the first two pieces of luggage will now be free.

Officials said that after-hour fares will also now be scheduled, removing the previous 25% surcharge. While the change in party-size offers some reductions for visiting families, as an extra person can now travel in a taxi without increasing the price, it is unlikely to do anything to encourage local residents to leave their cars at home when out drinking.

Nevertheless, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, who is transport minister, defended the increase and pointed to the need for operators to make a living.



“The new schedule balances the need for taxi operators to make a reasonable living wage and for the public to have access to the public transport system at a fair rate,” Kirkconnell stated in the release about the hike. “As the cost of living has increased, operators have unfortunately been left behind. The minimal increase in rates is an acknowledgement of the valuable service these operators provide to the general public, especially as tourism ambassadors for our stay-over visitors.”



The creation of this national taxi fare schedule is part of the Public Transport Board’s (PTB) Five-Year Strategic Plan, which aims to enhance the Public Transport Unit with strengthened leadership and direction, as well as adequate resources, develop a sustainable public transport system, promote the use of public transport and make it more accessible, and embrace technology.

Despite the long-held public support for meters instead of fare schedules and criticisms of the current systems and costs, officials said the new national fare system was based on public feedback concerns for regulated taxi fares.

“I am confident PTB’s strategic plan provides a blueprint for a strengthened public transport system, one that reinforces our commitment to providing safe transportation options that are well regulated and creates additional entrepreneurship within the Caymanian community,” Kirkconnell stated.

Instead of meters, the unit has introduced a digital taxi fare calculator, which will be launched later this month. CI:GO is a free mobile app which will give users a quote for their journey in advance. It will allow users to drop a pin or enter the pickup and drop-off location of an intended ride, then specify the number of passengers and how many pieces of luggage. Based on the information provided, the app will calculate the fare.

PTB Chair Rosa Harris, who is also the tourism director, said the app would provide greater transparency on taxi fares. “We encourage the public to use the taxi service and feel empowered to quote their journey in advance. Taxi fares are now in the palm of your hand,” she said.

See new Regulations with full pricing schedule and the PTU 5-year plan in the CNS Library



