Students ready to take green action in Cayman

Cayman contingent at the Ocean Heroes Boot Camp

(CNS Local Life): Two students from the Cayman Islands recently took part in an Ocean Heroes Boot Camp in Vancouver, Canada, where they met with international green leaders and received advice on how to develop and deliver their campaign to preserve and protect Cayman’s environment. Representatives from groups including the Captain Planet Foundation, Lonely Whale and UN Environmental heard Ben Somerville and Dejea Lyons, both 16, present their ideas to strengthen Cayman’s National Conservation Law, eliminate single-use plastics and “Mend Our Mangroves”.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature