Hardware store owner re-appointed CPA chair

A.L. Thompson’s lumber yard

(CNS): The Cabinet has re-appointed A. L. Thompson, the owner of Cayman’s largest hardware store, to chair the Central Planning Authority for another three years. Despite ongoing concerns from the Office of the Auditor General and across the community about the potential conflicts for this particular board, the Cabinet has also re-appointed Robert Watler, the owner of a leading local construction firm, as the deputy.

Most of the existing members have been re-appointed, with just three new faces: Jaron Leslie, a lawyer with Harneys; Roland Bodden, a surveyor; and the former manager of the National Trust, Christina McTaggart-Pineda.

The CPA has faced significant criticism because the majority of its members are connected in someway to the development and construction sector. The prevailing public opinion has been that the membership is always inclined towards granting planning permission because the members stand to benefit directly or indirectly from almost every project approved by the authority.

The previous auditor general had raised concerns about the CPA membership and its bias towards development and had urged the government, when reappointing the board, to include members with environmental experience.

But once again, that advice has been ignored and the membership has been largely re-appointed. McTaggart-Pineda represents the first appointment of anyone with environmental credentials but is the only person with that experience, as well as being the only woman on the board among the non-executive appointments of twelve men.

The current auditor general, Sue Winspear, used the CPA as a case study in her recent report, “Fighting Corruption in the Cayman Islands”, to illustrate the potential vulnerabilities within government to corruption or perceptions of it.

During a recent Public Accounts Committee meeting, opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) said about the CPA that “just about everybody sitting on that board is conflicted”.

At the same meeting the chief officer in the planning ministry had said that the authority was due to be reappointed this summer and warned that there were no guarantees that the Cabinet would take on-board the concerns about the membership and make any of the recommended changes.

In addition, although the board chair had said that members’ interests would be made public, the provisions on the planning website for this information remains blank.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Politics