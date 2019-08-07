Some petitioners are fed up PPM supporters

Johan Moxam is 6th from left (back), with other campaigners and officials

(CNS): Johann Moxam, one of the activists behind the petition to trigger a people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing facility, has said that many people supporting it are disgruntled PPM supporters. Moxam told CNS that the signators are not all political opponents of the premier but regular voters, many of whom voted for government members. He said the public’s response to the petition is a wake-up call and showed that voters have lost faith over how this project has been handled.

Moxam said that much of the information that he has managed to reveal to the public was leaked “from inside their shop” by people working in government or even the “party faithful”, as many people no longer trust the current administration.

“It is senior party affiliates who have become disillusioned with government because of a lot of major decisions and the lack of consultation on them that are willing to lift the lid on what they think is wrong,” he said. “Not only that but the decision of the premier to form a government with McKeeva Bush has angered many people.

“For almost two decades the premier has repeatedly told the public that the UPD, now CDP, leader was the worst thing to ever happen to the country,” he said. “But now the premier and his deputy are following the same projects he had promoted, from the NRA agreement to the cruise dock.”

Moxam said the government’s claims that the cruise project is to support Cayman businesses is disingenuous and one of the reasons why PPM voters are backing the referendum. They are concerned because government is prepared to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to support some sectors of the Caymanian business community while making life difficult for others, in some cases, if the project goes ahead, put them out of business altogether, he warned.

“Why is government willing to spend so much protecting some tour operators and downtown retailers but not other businesses?” he asked. “The problem with corporate welfare is that only a handful of people really benefit, and in this case it appears to be a small number of George Town duty free merchants who are going to get government assistance, while others struggle to survive in the world’s most expensive jurisdiction.”

Moxam questioned on what basis government has decided to give up the tax collected from the cruise fees to support the downtown merchants, who seem unable to make a living, despite cruise passenger numbers soaring to more than 1.9 million passengers last year.

“What is the matrix used by the government that says looking out for duty free merchants is more important than any other sector of our economy or programmes that would help those not taking part in the economic boom that the government is taking credit for?” he questioned. “If government wants to support local tourism businesses, it should be putting pressure on and negotiating with the cruise lines over the revenue share local operators now get on the tours they conduct that cruise ships sell.”

In some cases, local operators say they are getting less than half the share they got on trip sales just fifteen years ago. One operator recently told CNS that last year the share he now gets from Carnival for a trip to Stingray City is just $7 per head, when before Hurricane Ivan the cut was $15, which is a serious cut given the inflationary pressures since then.

“It’s disingenuous for government to claim that the cruise facility is helping taxi or tour operators when they are failing to negotiate with cruise lines to ensure operators get a fair cut of the tours they sell,” Moxam added, as he urged people to support the campaign for a referendum, register to vote and then come out on polling day.

Category: development, Local News, Politics