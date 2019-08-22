Acting SG secures job after open process

Reshma Sharma

(CNS): Reshma Sharma, who has been the acting solicitor general for more than two years, has been formally appointed to the post. Following what was described by officials as a “rigorous open recruitment process”, Sharma was given the job some three weeks ago. Already very experienced in the role of solicitor general, she is currently acting as the attorney general and is also the chief officer of the Portfolio of Legal Affairs.

Before she began acting as the SG, Sharma was the deputy solicitor general for more than a year after she was promoted from senior crown counsel in the portfolio, having joined government in 2005 as crown counsel. Before arriving in the Cayman Islands, Sharma had worked in the Solicitor General’s Chambers in Trinidad and Tobago, where she had been admitted to the bar in October 1997. She also has a Masters in Commercial Law.

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said he held Sharma in high esteem for her probity and intelligence. “Her attention to detail and subtle nuances when dealing with even complex matters has been an invaluable asset within these Chambers,” he said, as he congratulated her on the appointment.

Over her years of working in the government’s legal offices she has given legal advice to numerous government departments and public authorities on a range of subjects, including immigration, civil aviation, employment, procurement, intellectual property and human rights.

She has represented government in court and statutory tribunals, including the Immigration Appeals Tribunal, covering constitutional and public administrative law matters involving novel and often complex issues, as well as matters of considerable public interest, officials said.

Some of the human rights litigation in which she has been involved has raised novel points of law in the Cayman Islands under the CI Bill of Rights provisions in the Constitution Order, 2009. This includes defending government against the first same-sex couple in Cayman to challenge the legal ban on gay marriage.

She has also dealt with other discrimination cases under the Bill of Rights, medical negligence cases, and she also represented government in the challenge to the closure of a portion of the West Bay Road.

As head of the Treaties and Conventions Unit in the Attorney General’s Chambers, she coordinated work on conventions extended to the Cayman Islands, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and, more recently, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Sharma has been actively involved in human rights training for civil servants and has also helped government prepare and negotiate contracts. Servings as counsel to the Central Authority under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the US and the UK, Sharma is also responsible for matters arising under the Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters.

Formerly a member of the Cayman Islands Water Authority Board, she is now a member of the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group, the Law Reform Commission and the Cayman Islands Child Safeguarding Board.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Sharma has served the government admirably in all the years she has been in the public sector. “I look forward to her continued sterling service to the people of these Islands,” he added.

Commenting on her formal appointment after two years on the job, Sharma said she was honoured and grateful to the DG and AG for their confidence in her ability.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve the Government of the Cayman Islands over the past 14 years and I look forward to this new chapter and the experiences to come,” she said. “There will be challenges ahead but with the collective best efforts of my staff, the portfolio will continue to strive for excellence as part of the journey towards a world-class civil service.”

