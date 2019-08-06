Seven injured in two-car smash

Crash on Shamrock Rd, 6 August 2019

(CNS): Seven people were taken to hospital Tuesday after two cars crashed on Shamrock Road close to Bueno Vista. Police said both sides of the road had to be temporarily closed to allow the clean-up of debris from the two vehicles, which were both damaged extensively. The collision happened around 1:50pm. Police, the EMS and fire officers were dispatched to the scene and the injured were taken to hospital.

No details were given about how the crash happened. In a release just after 4pm, police said the road had been cleared.

At a recent public meeting about the planned upgrades in the area government officials highlighted the safety issues on this particular stretch of road.

Once the East-West Arterial extension has been completed, the National Roads Authority is hoping to redevelop this stretch of road to include medians and turning areas, and eliminating the centre land. Because of the number of collisions on the road, the NRA also wants to reduce the speed limit.

Category: Local News